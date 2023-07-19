Get to Know Your Orange Man: #11 Jaeden Gould

It’s time to start preparing for the upcoming Syracuse Orange football season. We’re going through the roster to take a look at each Syracuse player as we get ready for a critical season for the Orange.

Up next is….

Name: Jaeden Gould

Position: Defensive back

Year: Redshirt Freshman

Height: 6’ 2’

Weight: 200 lbs.

Hometown: Somerset, NJ

High School/Previous College: Bergen Catholic/ Nebraska

2022 stats: Played one game last season at Nebraska

2023 projections: The Orange are looking to replace the production of Ja’Had Carter from the safety position and Gould will be one of the players that gets a shot. Even if he doesn’t win the starting job, he’s likely to see a lot of time next fall.

How’d he get here?: Gould was the top recruit in Nebraska’s 2022 class. He had offers from schools like USC, Penn State. Michigan and Texas A&M.

What’d recruiting sites say?: Four stars from everyone but On3. Ranked as a top 25 defensive back in his class.

Money quote: Gould was sold on the opportunity to find contribute in the Syracuse secondary.

“It’s an opportunity to come in and compete for a spot, contribute,” Gould said. “They see me at a couple different positions in the secondary. A couple different safety positions, the rover position. They know I can do different things. They want me to come in and make an impact early, and that’s really what I’m looking for.”

Twitter: @JaedenGould5

Instagram: @jaedengould

Instagram/Twitter posts of wonder: Spring game shots

Interesting nugget o’interest: His head coach at Bergen Catholic was Vito Campanile, brother of Syracuse’s tight ends coach Nunzio Campanile.

Let’s get a look at ya: Some Bergen Catholic highlights