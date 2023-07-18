Syracuse women’s basketball: Dyaisha Fair lands spot on Team USA’s 3x3 U23 Nations League Team

Syracuse Orange women’s basketball superstar guard Dyaisha Fair will make her international debut for USA Basketball after being selected to the roster for the 2023 3x3 U23 Nations League.

Fair - who earned nods on the All-ACC First Team and All-Defensive Team in her first year with the Orange this past season - will represent the U.S. in the FIBA 3x3 U23 Nations League Americas Conference tournament, which runs from July 24 to July 30 in Rancagua, Chile. She previously received an invite in early May to participate in team trials for the USA Women’s AmeriCup roster.

Although she didn’t make the cut for the AmeriCup roster, Fair will still find herself in the international spotlight alongside the rest of the U23 3x3 team, which includes Leilani Kapinus (Penn State), Madison Scott (Ole Miss), Sydney Taylor (Louisville) and Hailey Van Lith (LSU).

Christina Batastini, an assistant coach for Team USA’s U24 3x3 Women’s Series team will serve as the head coach.

Dyaisha will make her USA Basketball international debut next week at the 3x3 U23 Nations League in Chile



Good luck @DyaishaFair, we are so proud



FULL RELEASE: https://t.co/vWbogY98Zw pic.twitter.com/s0OXQZUddo — 'Cuse Hoops (@CuseWBB) July 17, 2023

Fair’s resume continues to grow over the course of the past year since joining the Orange prior to the 2022-2023 season. She averaged 19.9 points per game (2nd in the ACC) as the best player for a Syracuse team which went 20-13 overall and advanced to the Round of 16 in the WNIT. She was recently considered an honorable mention candidate for Women’s Basketball Coaches Association All-American recognition.

Now, Fair will look to get some quality reps oversees before returning to the Orange for her fifth and final of eligibility.

Fair and the rest of the U23 team will travel for training camp, which will be held from July 18 to July 22. From there, Team USA will compete in the multi-day tournament and could advance to the FIBA 3x3 U23 Nations League Final - a competition between all 13 conference winners in Mongolia that runs from September 13 to September 15.

All games for the 2023 3x3 U23 Nations League will stream live on YouTube and can be viewed here.