Get to Know Your Orange Man: #13, LB Mekhi Mason

It’s time to start preparing for the upcoming Syracuse It’s time to start preparing for the upcoming Syracuse Orange football season. We’re going through the roster to take a look at each Syracuse player as we get ready for a critical season for the Orange.

Up next is...

Name: Mekhi Mason

Position: Linebacker

Height: 6’2”

Weight: 221 lbs.

Class: Sophomore

Hometown: Pembroke Pines, FL

High School: Monsignor Pace

2022 stats: Appeared in seven games, primarily with the special teams unit.

2023 projections: The linebacker corps. had some depth concerns in the spring, which led to Mason getting some extra reps in. While he’s probably still outside the two-deep at the moment, a big fall camp or early injury elsewhere could push him into service. Regardless, Mekhi should play a few defensive snaps during the non-conference schedule.

How’d he get here?: Mason had many high-profile offers including Florida State, Mississippi State, LSU, and Pitt. Eventually, he chose SU over other finalists Georgia Tech and Indiana.

What’d recruiting sites say?: Three stars across the board

Twitter: @khi_lyfe

Instagram: @mekhimason13

Post of wonder: Black & Yellow White

Interesting nugget o’interest: Mikel Jones credited the “home feeling” Mason and other Miami-area SU players created as a big reason why he returned to the Orange last season.

Let’s get a look at ya: Signing Day Breakdown