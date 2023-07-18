Get to Know Your Orange Man: #14 DB, Jason Simmons

It’s time to start preparing for the upcoming Syracuse Orange football season. We’re going through the roster to take a look at each Syracuse player as we get ready for a critical season for the Orange.

Up next is….

Name: Jason Simmons, Jr

Position: Defensive back

Year: Senior

Height: 6’

Weight: 203 lbs.

Hometown: Lancaster, TX

High School/Previous College: Lancaster/ New Mexico State

2022 stats: Simmons had 38 tackles and an interception over twelve games. He made five starts at safety in the 3-3-5.

2023 projections: With all of the new faces in the Syracuse secondary, Simmons will be one of the veterans the Orange will count on this season. He’s shown the ability to be a stabilizing presence and he’ll need to continue that in 2023.

How’d he get here?: Syracuse held off TCU and Michigan State after Simmons decided to leave New Mexico State.

What’d recruiting sites say?: Three stars from 24/7 and two from Rivals.

Money quote: The Syracuse coaches were clear that they felt Simmons could bring a different dimension to the Orange secondary.

“They really liked my physicality,” Simmons said. “They didn’t say I was going to start but they said I’d have a good opportunity. Just come in, compete and help the team win. I just want to come in and work hard and help the team as much as possible.”

Twitter: @jaysimms11

Instagram: @jsimms_2x

Instagram/Twitter posts of wonder: Highlight reel time

Interesting nugget o’interest: His father was a fifth-round pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers

Let’s get a look at ya: A little spring practice interview