Disloyal Idiots Podcast: LeQuint Allen is back, what does this mean?

The Syracuse Orange news never stops, so we’re here to talk about it!
In this week’s edition of the Podcast, the guys talked about...
- LeQuint Allen is back! Instant reax and thoughts.
- What does Allen’s return mean for the running back room? The guys dive deep into what’s now a pretty crowded room.
- How there’s a big difference between Sean Tucker and Allen... and why that is so important for the offensive line.
- What should the realistic expectations be for the offense now that Allen is back?
- We talk a bit about Syracuse’s NIL situation and where it stands sans Adam Weitsman.
- We talk futbol! Miles Robinson and Kamal Miller specifically.
