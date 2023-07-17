 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Disloyal Idiots Podcast: LeQuint Allen is back, what does this mean?

It’s been a journey.

By Andrew Pregler
NCAA Football: Wagner at Syracuse Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

The Syracuse Orange news never stops, so we’re here to talk about it!

In this week’s edition of the Podcast, the guys talked about...

  • LeQuint Allen is back! Instant reax and thoughts.
  • What does Allen’s return mean for the running back room? The guys dive deep into what’s now a pretty crowded room.
  • How there’s a big difference between Sean Tucker and Allen... and why that is so important for the offensive line.
  • What should the realistic expectations be for the offense now that Allen is back?
  • We talk a bit about Syracuse’s NIL situation and where it stands sans Adam Weitsman.
  • We talk futbol! Miles Robinson and Kamal Miller specifically.
These will be taking place every Sunday night at 8 PM ET, so feel free to join in the fun or wait until the following Monday morning for the re-watch above.

