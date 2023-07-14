Get to Know Your Orange Man: #16, QB Carlos Del Rio-Wilson

It’s time to start preparing for the upcoming Syracuse Orange football season. We’re going through the roster to take a look at each Syracuse player as we get ready for a critical season for the Orange.

Up next is….

Name: Carlos Del Rio-Wilson

Position: Quarterback

Year: Redshirt sophomore

Height: 6’2”

Weight: 232 lbs

Hometown: Atlanta, GA

High School/Previous College: Cartersville/University of Florida

2022 stats: Finished the season 22/51 (43.1%) on passes with one passing touchdown in seven total game appearances, including one as the starting quarterback versus Pittsburgh. Also ran 25 times for 43 yards.

2023 projections: With presumptive starter Garret Shrader still holding down the fort, Del Rio-Wilson will look to serve as the primary backup to him over the course of this season. However, we did see Shrader deal with nagging injuries toward the end of last season, which means Del Rio-Wilson will likely be the next man up if that were the case.

How’d he get here?: Del Rio-Wilson started off by committing to Florida in July 2019 over programs like Kentucky, Louisville, Tennessee, Arkansas and Florida State before transferring to the Orange in May 2022.

What’d recruiting sites say?: Three stars on 247Sports now, but was four starts back when he was in high school.

Money quote: Even though he played sparingly in 2022, Del Rio-Wilson still pours his heart out for the Orange because of the way the program believed in his potential. Without a doubt, if expectations are high, he looks to set them higher:

“What they (Syracuse) can expect from me on the field, they’re definitely getting a leader and competitor. I know a lot of Syracuse fans just want to see wins. They want to see championships. So that’s definitely what I’m going to bring to the table. They’re going to see a competitor on the field that’s doing crazy things that’s going to improve the team and improve the organization,” Del Rio-Wilson said.

Twitter feed: @QBCarlosDelrio

Instagram feed: @d1_carlos

Instagram/Twitter posts of wonder: Anytime somebody invokes a GOAT name like Michael Jordan, they must mean business:

I’m not waiting on nobody, got to go get it myself!! pic.twitter.com/dOr6ZFRB8P — QBCarlosDelRio (@QBCarlosDelrio) April 1, 2022

Interesting nugget o’interest: Del Rio-Wilson took part in the 2020 Elite 11 Finals and finished sixth on Sports Illustrated’s All-American quarterback rankings, a list which includes UNC’s Drake Maye and USC’s Caleb Williams.

Let’s get a look at ya: Here’s some clips from CDRW’s Syracuse debut against Notre Dame