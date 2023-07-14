Get to Know Your Orange Man: #17, WR Umari Hatcher

It’s time to start preparing for the upcoming Syracuse Orange football season. We’re going through the roster to take a look at each Syracuse player as we get ready for a critical season for the Orange.

Up next is….

Name: Umari Hatcher

Position: Wide Receiver

Year: Redshirt Sophomore

Height: 6’3

Weight: 181 lbs

Hometown: Woodbridge, Va.

High School: Freedom

2022 stats: 3 receptions, 42 yards, TD. He played in eight games with a career-long 16-yard touchdown reception against Wagner.

2023 projections: Hatcher made a great impression at this year’s spring game but should primarily serve as a backup on the outside. However, his size makes him a probable candidate for red zone targets. He’ll also have more chances to snag passes after the SU dropped six receivers from its roster after last year.

How’d he get here?: Committed to the Syracuse Orange over a final group of Indiana, Maryland, Michigan State, Liberty and East Carolina. Also had offers from North Carolina, Virginia and Penn State.

What’d recruiting sites say?: Four stars from On3, three stars from 247Sports and Rivals with a top 20 ranking in Virginia’s 2021 class.

Money quote: With offers from numerous schools, Hatcher said his relationship with SU’s coaches stood out above the rest.

“I just liked them a lot. They liked me a lot. We’re going to make things happen.”

Twitter feed: @HatcherUmari

Instagram feed: @umarihatcher17

Instagram/Twitter posts of wonder: Hatcher is all business when it comes to social media. Check out these shots of his offseason workouts.

Interesting nugget o’interest: Four players from Woodbridge Virginia have reached the NFL, most recently De’Shawn Hand for the Lions and Titans.

Let’s get a look at ya: Spring game 2023 highlights