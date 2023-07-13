Get to Know Your Orange Man: #18, DL David Omopariola

It’s time to start preparing for the upcoming Syracuse It’s time to start preparing for the upcoming Syracuse Orange football season. We’re going through the roster to take a look at each Syracuse player as we get ready for a critical season for the Orange.

Up next is a true freshman from Charm City...

Name: Oluwademilade “David” Omopariola

Position: Defensive Line

Height: 6’3”

Weight: 227 lbs.

Class: Freshman

Hometown: Baltimore, MD.

High School: Woodlawn

2023 projections: Omopariola was an under-the-radar prospect, so it’s hard to gauge where he stands on the Orange depth chart. The defensive line is still a bit thin, so David could emerge as a pass-rush specialist off the edge. Don’t be surprised if he sees action the first two weeks of the season.

How’d he get here?: Committed to the Orange in December after fielding offers from Temple, Morgan State, and Georgetown. Also attended camps at Maryland but was not offered.

What’d recruiting sites say?: Unanimous three-star rating

Twitter feed: @slimey_david

Instagram feed: @slimey_david

Post of wonder: We love athletes supporting a good cause

Lauren Gritt was diagnosed with breast cancer at 19 y/o, forcing her to drop out of college. She’s in remission — but has a big surgery in September. I am raising money for her to alleviate medical expenses from her upcoming surgery. Donate: https://t.co/rdBdT9Bcuj — slimey_david (@slimey_david) June 28, 2023

Interesting nugget o’interest: David came to the United States from Nigeria when he was in 7th grade. Alongside football, he was also one of the best wrestlers in Maryland, finishing third in states. It was his wrestling teammates who gave him his “Nigerian Nightmare” nickname.

Let’s get a look at ya: Surprisingly no Hudl, so here’s spring game action