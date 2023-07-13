Get to Know Your Orange Man: #20, RB LeQuint Allen

It’s time to start preparing for the upcoming Syracuse Orange football season. We’re going through the roster to take a look at each Syracuse player as we get ready for a critical season for the Orange.

Up next is….

Name: LeQuint Allen

Position: Running Back

Year: Sophomore

Height: 6’0”

Weight: 195 lbs

Hometown: Millville, NJ

High School/Previous College: Millville High School

2022 stats: Finished with 274 yards on 41 carries, or roughly 6.6 yards per carry, and caught 17 passes for 117 yards as the clear second option behind Sean Tucker. Notably finished with a strong performance at the 2022 Pinstripe Bowl Game versus Minnesota with a career-high 15 carries, 94 rushing yards and 60 yards off a career-high 11 receptions.

2023 projections: With Allen officially back in the fold for the Orange this season, he projects to be the heir apparent to Tucker as the projected starting running back. He’s flashed potential as a legit playmaker who can capably run the ball down the middle while also looking solidly comfortable in the open field as a route runner and pass catcher. The flashes are clearly there, and now comes the anticipation of whether that can extend over a full season.

How’d he get here?: Allen committed to Syracuse in March 2021 over programs like Pittsburgh, Rutgers and Virginia.

What’d recruiting sites say?: Three stats on 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals.com

Money quote: Allen’s work ethic is already highly regarded, but so too is his love for the community around him. After the Orange’s home game versus Wagner, that unselfishness clearly showed itself in helping the careers of other potential prospects from his hometown of Millville:

“For me to put on for them, help them get to where they need to be in life, it means a lot,” said Allen.

Family is always welcome home. pic.twitter.com/rjeeUBGFNV — Syracuse Football (@CuseFootball) April 16, 2023

Twitter feed: @JrLequint

Instagram feed: @lequintallenjr

Instagram/Twitter posts of wonder: If this doesn’t get you excited to have Allen back on the field, I don’t know what will:

The future is now pic.twitter.com/7axWNpp8Im — Syracuse Football (@CuseFootball) January 2, 2023

Interesting nugget o’interest: If we’re truly banking on Allen’s potential here, he did play defensive back in high school and managed to secure 131 tackles, five interceptions and three fumbles. Listen, I’m not saying he can do that now, but if desperation kicks in...

Let’s get a look at ya: Let's see some highlights from the Pinstripe Bowl