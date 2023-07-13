Get to Know Your Orange Man: #18, QB Luke MacPhail

It’s time to start preparing for the upcoming Syracuse Orange football season. We’re going through the roster to take a look at each Syracuse player as we get ready for a critical season for the Orange.

Up next is….

Name: Luke MacPhail

Position: Quarterback

Year: Redshirt Sophomore

Height: 6’4”

Weight: 205 lbs.

Hometown: Boston, Mass.

High School: Dexter Southfield

2022 stats: MacPhail saw the field at Boston College. He didn’t accumulate any statistics but he took the field back in his hometown.

2023 projections: Syracuse coaches have praised MacPhail’s approach and ability. He should compete with incoming transfer Braden Davis for the #3 spot this fall.

How’d he get here?: He accepted Syracuse’s PWO offer over walk-on offers from Boise State and Elon University.

What’d recruiting sites say?: Two stars from 24/7 where he was ranked the #19 prospect in Massachusetts.

Money quote: MacPhail was able to gain some exposure to pro football from a summer job with the New England Patriots before coming to Syracuse

“I was very fortunate to have an experience working with the Patriots,” said MacPhail. “I saw how hard that professional athletes work and prepare for their seasons.”

Twitter: @luke_Mac18

Instagram: @luke_mac18

Instagram/Twitter posts of wonder: Spring swag

Interesting nugget o’interest: Luke has completed his undergraduate degree in three years and has begun work on a graduate degree.

Let’s get a look at ya: Here’s Luke connecting on a touchdown pass from the spring game