BREAKING: LeQuint Allen to return to Syracuse football in mid-August

Great news for Syracuse Orange football: Running back LeQuint Allen has dropped his lawsuit against the University, as the two sides have reached an agreement that will allow the sophomore to return to the team soon.

LeQuint Allen has dropped his lawsuit against SU as a settlement has been reached. In a statement from Syracuse University: “LeQuint will resume his studies in the fall semester and return to football in mid-August.”Per federal privacy laws, SU will not comment further. — Steve Infanti (@SteveInfantiNC9) July 12, 2023

Allen had previously been suspended for the upcoming semester due to an off-field incident near the University Village Apartments on SU’s South Campus. The decision to suspend Allen was originally made by the University, not the Athletics department.

“LeQuint is happy to be returning to Syracuse University to continue with his education and athletics,” Allen’s attorney Melissa Swartz-Bragg said in a statement. “He is thankful to his family, coaches and their families, teammates, and everyone else who has supported him throughout this process. LeQuint is an incredible young man and I know he will make amazing contributions to the Syracuse community on and off the field. We will not be providing any further comments on this matter.”

Syracuse University provided the following statement:

“We have reached a resolution with LeQuint while respecting his privacy throughout this process. As part of that agreement, LeQuint will resume his studies in the fall semester and return to football in mid-August. Per federal privacy laws, Syracuse University will not comment further on this or other student conduct cases.”

LeQuint had 41 carries for 274 yards and a touchdown, along with 17 catches for 117 yards and a touchdown, during his rookie season. After his performance in the Pinstripe Bowl (154 total yards), Allen looked to be the clear-cut successor to Sean Tucker.

It’s been an uneasy few weeks for fans, and months for Allen, but there’s no longer any doubt that #20 should be lining up in the backfield plenty during the fall.