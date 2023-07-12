Syracuse football: Oronde Gadsden II projected as top-10 WR for 2024 NFL Draft

The Syracuse Orange haven’t had an offensive skill player drafted by the NFL since Ryan Nassib in 2013. That is likely to change in 2024 thanks to wide receiver/tight end Oronde Gadsden.

Gadsden has two seasons of eligibility left, but we should expect that 2023 will be his last year with the Orange. He’s on track to be the first Syracuse wide receiver drafted since Mike Williams (4th round) was taken by Tampa Bay in 2010.

Here’s what Pro Football Focus said about the Orange standout:

“Gadsden is truthfully more like a wide receiver than a tight end at 6-foot-5, 216 pounds. In fact, he lined up out wide on significantly more snaps than he did in-line (181 more) in 2022. He’ll likely be a bigger slot receiver at the next level and thrived in that role for Syracuse, tying for eighth among Power Five pass-catchers with 28 catches of 15-plus yards.“

We saw a lot more of Gadsden in the slot during the spring game and with that success, it’s likely that Syracuse will be trying to find him down the middle a lot more in 2023.