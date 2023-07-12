Get to Know Your Orange Man: #19 DB Jayden Bellamy

It’s time to start preparing for the upcoming Syracuse Orange football season. We’re going through the roster to take a look at each Syracuse player as we get ready for a critical season for the Orange.

Up next is….

Name: Jayden Bellamy

Position: Defensive back

Year: Redshirt freshman

Height: 5’11”

Weight: 175 lbs

Hometown: North Haledon, NJ

High School/Previous College: Bergen Catholic/Notre Dame

2022 stats: Did not play his freshman year with the Fighting Irish

2023 projections: With the loss of some depth at corner and defensive versatility needed in coverage in the 3-3-5 scheme, Bellamy is a player with some upside in the Orange’s secondary. He’s shown an ability as a tackler and has the reputation on paper to be a great contributor, but his success in college remains somewhat of an unknown. Bellamy will be challenging for a starting corner spot this fall.

How’d he get here?: Transferred to the Orange after a redshirt year with the Fighting Irish, but received offers from a laundry list of notable football programs like Oklahoma, Penn State, Wisconsin, Tennessee, Ohio State, Louisville, Michigan, LSU and Clemson.

What’d recruiting sites say?: Three stars from 247Sports, Rivals and ESPN; 247Sports slots Bellamy as a top-40 defensive back in the country

Money quote: There’s not much Bellamy quotes out there, but his potential is clearly there based on this tweet from On3’s Mike Singer:

“There’s an “it” factor about #NotreDame class of 2022 DB commit Jayden Bellamy. I think he’s going to be an impact player for the Irish and surprise a lot of people.”

Twitter feed: @jaydenknows_

Instagram feed: @jaydennbellamy

Instagram/Twitter posts of wonder: You have to love seeing the father-son football connection. Jayden’s father, Jay, played 14 seasons in the NFL for Seattle and New Orleans.

Interesting nugget o’interest: Bellamy was in high school the same time as Doug Edert, the star from Saint Peter’s University who had a notable run-in with the Orange last season during the mini-brawl between Syracuse and Bryant.

Let’s get a look at ya: It’s a bit outdated, but nothing works better than the ‘ol high school film: