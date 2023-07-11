Syracuse football recruiting: Orange add JUCO RB John Branham, Jr

The Syracuse Orange are just a few weeks away from starting 2023 practices. With the status of running back LeQuint Allen in doubt, Dino Babers added another JUCO running back to the roster.

John Branham, Jr. committed to join the Orange from Blinn College. The Columbus, Ohio native carried the ball 107 times for 648 yards and seven touchdowns last season for Blinn. He had four games with 100+ rushing yards for the 3-6 Blinn team.

The 5’10” 205-lb back only caught three passes so we’ll have to see if he will project more as a short-yardage back for Syracuse.

Branham originally committed to Eastern Michigan out of high school. He had offers from Pitt, Boston College and Kentucky as a three-star recruit. He’ll join Deston Hawkins as additions to the Orange backfield this summer. These two bring some college experience behind Juwaun Price and could ease the transition of Ike Daniels and Muwaffaq Parkman, should Allen not be reinstated for the 2023 season.

Here’s some game footage of Branham from last season: