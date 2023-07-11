Get to Know Your Orange Man: #21, RB Muwaffaq Parkman

It’s time to start preparing for the upcoming Syracuse Orange football season. We’re going through the roster to take a look at each Syracuse player as we get ready for a critical season for the Orange.
Up next is….
Name: Muwaffaq Parkman
Position: Running Back
Year: Freshman
Height: 5’11
Weight: 175 lbs
Hometown: Newark, N.J.
High School: Hillside
2023 projections: Parkman was recruited as an athlete but was playing running back in the spring. He’s likely to see action on special teams as he tries to find a role in the Orange offense.
How’d he get here?: Chose Syracuse over Temple.
What’d recruiting sites say?: Three stars except for Rivals which had him as a two-star.
Money quote: He committed to Syracuse right after his official visit and it was an easy choice for Muwaffaq to make.
“The thing that stuck out the most was the hospitality, and how they treated me and my family,” Parkman said. “Especially the players, they treated me as if I was already one of them. I was excited and very comfortable. They wasn’t faking how they treated us. It’s real love down there.”
Twitter feed: @m_parkman8
Twitter posts of wonder: We’ll always celebrate academic accomplishments
Came to Syracuse University as a early highschool graduate for the spring semester yesterday I formally graduated and got my diploma pic.twitter.com/vWLMdbW0iq— Muwaffaq Parkman (@m_parkman8) June 24, 2023
Interesting nugget o’interest: Hillside High School is the alma mater of former Orange linebacker Maquis Spruill
Let’s get a look at ya: Some junior year highlights
