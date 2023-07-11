Get to Know Your Orange Man: #20, DB Isaiah Johnson

It’s time to start preparing for the upcoming Syracuse Orange football season. We’re going through the roster to take a look at each Syracuse player as we get ready for a critical season for the Orange.

Up next is….

Name: Isaiah Johnson

Position: Defensive Back

Year: Redshirt Senior

Height: 6’3”

Weight: 204 lbs.

Hometown: Beverly Hills, MI

High School: Detroit Country Day

Previous College: Dartmouth

2022 stats: Made an immediate impact as a graduate transfer, playing in all 13 games and starting six of them at corner. Isaiah was fourth on the team in total tackles with 53, and also had an interception and pass defended.

2023 projections: All accounts indicate that Johnson should start the season as SU’s primary corner, with Jeremiah Wilson likely lining up on the opposite side. His size came in handy against some of the top deep threats SU faced last season, and with the opposition not quite as loaded with star receivers this time, Isaiah could finish off his college career in a big way.

How’d he get here?: Because of COVID and a redshirt, Johnson had two years of eligibility remaining after earning his Ivy League degree... so why not add a master’s from Syracuse to complement that? Other offers included Charlotte, Miami (OH), Tulane, and Western Kentucky.

What’d recruiting sites say?: No rankings available

Money quote: Isaiah has been setting his standards high since spring camp, aiming to be a feared member of the SU defense in the fall.

“My goals are just to improve on a lot of those smaller things. I want to be a shut down corner. I want to be a corner that when people see me at the line of scrimmage, or off it, that there are receivers out of the game.”

Twitter feed: @Isaiah_2live

Instagram feed: @backendbaby_z

Post of wonder: Might be the ‘Cuse king of captions but this is his best

Interesting nugget o’interest: Detroit Country Day has some notable alums including Steve Ballmer, Shane Battier, Chris Webber and Mr. Angela Bassett (Courtney Vance).

Let’s get a look at ya: Not fooled by this trick play