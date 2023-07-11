Syracuse track and field: Freddie Crittenden makes World Championships roster

Of the Syracuse Orange athletes and alums who were competing for spots on world championships teams, one broke through to advance to next month’s World Championships in Budapest.

Freddie Crittenden followed up his US Indoor title with a 3rd-place finish in the 110m hurdles on Sunday night in Eugene. Crittenden’s 13.23 time helped him secure his first trip to Outdoor Worlds.

Jaheem Hayles, who broke Crittenden’s school record this spring, made the finals at the Jamaica championships, but he did not finish. Hayles is putting himself in position to make next summer’s Olympics, so we’ll track his progression in his final season with the Orange.

Amanda Vestri donned the Syracuse uniform for one more race. She finished 8th in the 10000m last week in a time of 33:11. She should pick up a pro contract this summer and if recent history is a guide, we will probably see Amanda make a move up to the marathon.

Aidan Tooker took advantage of some home track familiarity to run a personal-best of 8:29.92 in the heat of the 3000m steeplechase. That time got Tooker into the final where he finished 14th in a time of 8:38.47,

Like other programs, when athletes are able to find success in their post-collegiate careers, it helps the Syracuse coaches recruit. These athletes aren’t doing it for the money, so watching them find success is incredibly rewarding.