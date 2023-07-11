Syracuse football 2023 opponent preview: Colgate Raiders

We’re counting down the days until Syracuse Orange football returns. If you’ve been following our Get to Know Your Orange Man series, you should have a good idea of what SU’s team looks like this year. But what about the opposition?

Well, I’m happy to say that I’ll be previewing all 12 of Syracuse’s regular season games again this year! Kicking things off is the same team Dino Babers began his current tenure against...

Colgate Raiders

School: Colgate University

Mascot: Raiders

#BRAND Slogans: #GoGate, #ThreeForTheGate

Alternate #BRAND Slogan Suggestions: #ThreeWinsForTheGate or “Are you SURE we’re older than Cornell?”

Recommended Blog: Underdog Dynasty

Conference: Patriot League (FCS)

History vs. Syracuse: It may surprise you that the all-time series between these two programs is tied 31-31. Granted, that history goes all the way back to before the invention of the forward pass, and SU has won the past 16 matchups. Only the last five of those took place in the Dome, including the most recent 33-7 victory in 2016.

Coach: Stan Dakosty, Third Season. After beginning his college career at ‘Gate, Dakosty suffered a career-ending injury at the end of the 2002 season. He spent both the ‘03 and '04 seasons as a student assistant, and after a brief stint at DIII Amherst, he returned for a full-time coaching role in 2007. He’s been with the team since, working various roles on both sides of the ball before becoming head coach in 2021.

2022 Record: (3-8) (2-4)

Recapping Last Season:

Year two under Stan didn’t go as well as the first. The Raiders started on the road against Stanford (L), Maine (W), and Penn (L) to begin the year, then fell in their home opener to Holy Cross. After two more losses to Cornell and Army, Colgate rebounded to beat both Georgetown (who still sucks regardless of sport) and Bucknell. But unlike 2021, where ‘Gate finished the season on a three-game win streak, they would drop the final three here to Lafayette, Lehigh, and Fordham.

Sophomore Michael Brescia won the QB job, and his stats remind me a lot of Garrett Shrader’s first year here. He was alright through the air, throwing for over 1,600 yards with a pedestrian 7/6 touchdown-to-interception ratio. But he shined on the ground, rushing for 753 yards and 13 TDs. Judging by the 27 sacks, he didn’t have the best line in front of him. Jaedon Henry and Max Hurleman, both junior RBs, split the carries evenly, and senior Garrett Oakey led the team in catches for the third time in four years.

In a very unusual case, Safety Mikey Jarmolowich was second on the team in tackles, just a pair shy of fellow senior Tyler Flick. The pass rush was nothing to write home about, as the group only collected 10 total sacks on the entire season. Corner Jackson Price had three takeaways and also forced a fumble. Spencer Biscoe made 14/19 field goals in his second year as kicker.

2023 Season Outlook:

Dakosty will throw his men straight into the fire against Syracuse, Colgate’s only FBS opponent of the season. After that, they will also travel to Villanova, Holy Cross, Cornell, Georgetown, and Lafayette. Home games will be against Penn, Dartmouth, Bucknell, Lehigh, and Fordham.

The three rushing options of Brescia, Henry, and Hurleman all return for 2023. The number two and three receivers from last year, Treyvohn Saunders and Brady Hutchinson, look to take over as sophomores.

Most of the defensive positions don’t seem to have clear favorites to replace the many seniors who departed the program in the offseason - the opener at Syracuse may end up as extended tryouts if fall camp doesn’t cement all the available roles.

Syracuse Game Date: Saturday, September 2

Location: JMA Wireless Dome, Syracuse, New York

Odds of Orange Victory: 95%

Very Early Outlook vs. Syracuse:

The level of competition won’t be as obviously skewed as it was with Wagner last season, but this is still the easiest game on the calendar for the Orange. Will it be a shutout? Probably not - SU hasn’t done that to ‘Gate since their perfect 1959 National Championship Season. This is a great way for two new coordinators to get in synch with their starters and also evaluate the depth once they check in during the second half.