Syracuse men’s basketball: Orange’s 2024 recruits finish strong weekend

Syracuse Orange men’s basketball fans haven’t had a lot to get excited about, but with Adrian Autry’s early recruiting returns that might be changing.

Two major AAU showcases were held this past weekend and the two 2024 committed Orange recruits delivered strong performances. At the Nike EYBL Peach Jam, Donnie Freeman helped lead Team Takeover to the title with a 76-61 win over Vegas Elite. Freeman was named to the tournament’s first team after averaging 12.9 points and 5.4 rebounds per game and doing things like this.

At the Adidas 3SSB event in South Carolina, fellow 2024 commit Elijah Moore had two 30-point games for his NY Wiz Kids squad. Moore was a threat from three-point range and as Autry looks to return Syracuse to the fast-paced high-scoring program of the past, this duo could help electrify the Dome.