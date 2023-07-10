Get to Know Your Orange Man: #21, DB Bralyn Oliver

It’s time to start preparing for the upcoming Syracuse Orange football season. We’re going through the roster to take a look at each Syracuse player as we get ready for a critical season for the Orange.

Up next is….

Name: Bralyn Oliver

Position: Defensive Back

Year: Redshirt Sophomore

Height: 6’2”

Weight: 194 lbs

Hometown: Anderson, SC

High School/Previous College:: Hough (Louisville)

2022 stats: Oliver had five tackles in nine games last season. He saw time in the secondary and on special teams.

2023 projections: Syracuse has a lot of players competing for playing time in the defensive backfield and Oliver should be in the mix. The staff seems to like him at safety so he’ll likely be backing up the group of Justin Barron, Jason Simmons and Alijah Clark.

How’d he get here?: Oliver had committed to Oregon State in the transfer portal before flipping to Syracuse in December. Out of high school, he had offers from schools like Georgia, Florida, Florida State and Oklahoma.

What’d recruiting sites say?: Three stars all around. He was ranked as a top 50 player in North Carolina where he spent his senior year.

Money quote: Oliver’s ready to be a difference maker for the Orange defensive backfield.

“We’ve got to get this thing done. We’re in the ACC. I’m one of the ones that’s focused. We have fun, but I guarantee the fans are getting a hard worker. A focused, playmaking defensive back coming into their secondary.”

Twitter: @bralynoliver8

Instagram: @bralynoliver

Instagram/Twitter posts of wonder: Spring ball views

Interesting nugget o’interest: He was one of nine players from the Hough HS senior class who signed with FBS schools.

Let’s get a look at ya: Let’s look at Bralyn making plays on offense back in high school