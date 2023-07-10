Syracuse men’s lacrosse: Dave Pietramala leaving coaching staff for North Carolina

Syracuse Orange defensive coordinator Dave Pietramala is reportedly leaving the Orange coaching staff to take the same position on Joe Breschi’s staff at North Carolina.

Former TNIAAM contributor Chris Jastrzembski was the first to report it on Saturday, and multiple sources have since confirmed the news to Inside Lacrosse.

Being told Dave Pietramala will join Joe Breschi’s staff at North Carolina as their new defensive coordinator. Kevin Unterstein is staying on but will focus on specialists.



Pietramala has been at Syracuse for the past 2 seasons after coaching Johns Hopkins.



Pietramala spent the past two seasons as ‘Cuse’s defensive coordinator, which was his first job after his 20-year run as the head coach of the Johns Hopkins Blue Jays came to an end.

During his time in Orange, his defense often drew the ire of fans, although improvements were made between year one and two. According to Inside Lacrosse’s rankings, SU ranked No. 20 this past year in adjusted defensive efficiency after finishing No. 52 back in 2022. Part of that was the impact of Will Mark in goal, although it should not be forgotten just how much defense Pietramala’s unit actually had to play this past season due to the severe lack of face-off success.

Pietramala now moves on to the program that is already the home of his twin sons, Dom and Nick, who will be entering their second season in Chapel Hill. Nick is a defender who appeared in two games as a freshman. Dom missed the season due to an injury suffered in the fall, but was the No. 3 overall ranked recruit in last year’s freshman class.

The Orange players were informed of the change on Saturday, and star freshman Joey Spallina posted to Twitter yesterday to give his thanks to “Coach P”:

It’s what makes this sport so different! Going to miss being in the same foxhole with coach P Thank you for the talks the extra film sessions and for being a friend. Going to miss you coach it’ll be different but the friend part will never change. appreciate you!! @CoachPetro43 pic.twitter.com/PBH3Aql3OG — Joey spallina (@SpallinaJoey) July 9, 2023

And Petro responded with his own ‘thank you’.

This is why you coach. To develop lifelong relationships, on and off the field, with special young men like this and their family. Thanks Joey. Nothing will ever change. It was my privilege. https://t.co/53fxFzBJ74 — David Pietramala (@CoachPetro43) July 9, 2023

For Gary Gait and the Orange, the focus is now on finding a new defensive coordinator to come in and take over for a defense that has a strong mix of players returning as well as coming in via the transfer portal and the incoming freshman class.

Stay tuned as we wait for Petro’s replacement.