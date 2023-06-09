Get to Know Your Orange Man: #80 WR Isaiah Jones

It’s time to start preparing for the upcoming Syracuse Orange football season. We’re going through the roster to take a look at each Syracuse player as we get ready for a critical season for the Orange.

Up next is….

Name: Isaiah Jones

Position: Wide Receiver

Year: Redshirt Sophomore

Height: 6’4”

Weight: 204 lbs.

Hometown: Cocoa, Fla.

High school: Cocoa

Previous college: El Camino

2022 stats: Jones made a notable impression at the beginning of the season with four catches for 60 yards and a touchdown. He suffered a season-ending injury towards the end of the Purdue game.

2023 projections: Now healthy, Jones looked to be right in the mix with the ones during spring practices. With the potential he flashed in 2022, Jones could very well line up as the primary outside wide receiver in 2023. At the very least, he’ll be a very good second option in the receiving game when teams tunnel in on covering Oronde Gadsden.

How’d he get here?: Seems like Syracuse got a steal as the Orange were seemingly Jones’ only offer transferring out of El Camino College

What’d recruiting sites say?: Another steal for Syracuse as he went unrated by the recruiting sites.

Money quote: Babes seems to think that having Jones back will greatly improve the offense.

“We lost a lot of cats in those first six games (last season), but he was probably the one that really affected the offense a lot,” Babers said of Jones. “It’s good to have him back out there.”

Twitter feed: @Isaiahjones84

Instagram feed: @zayjones03

Tweets/Instas of wonder: Congrats to Isaiah on his getting his degree!

Interesting nugget o’interest: I’ll be honest, I don’t know the first thing about weightlifting. But squatting 455 pounds seems pretty impressive.

Let’s get a look at ya: This is against Jeramiah Wilson, who’s probably a day one starter at corner. Yes, it’s the spring game, but Jones looks sharp.