Boeheim’s Army: Jimmy Boeheim returns to 2023 TBT roster

Boeheim’s Army announced the return of a widely-recognized name for Syracuse Orange fans on Thursday, as Jimmy Boeheim is back for another TBT run.

Boeheim returns to Boeheim’s Army for a second-straight year and provides the team with a versatile frontcourt player. He most recent played for the NBL in the Czech Republic, where he averaged 8.7 points per game while shooting over 62% from two-point range and nearly 35% from three.

Producing 11.3 points per game across 111 total college games, Boeheim started all 33 of his games with the Orange and averaged 13.7 points and 6.2 rebounds per game while shooting 44% from the field and 30% from three. He memorably ended his career with the Orange when he finished with a game-high 28 points in an 88-79 loss to Duke in the quarterfinal round of the 2022 ACC Tournament.

Boeheim becomes the sixth roster commitment for Boeheim’s Army and the fourth Syracuse men’s basketball alum to suit up for this year’s team, which is looking for some redemption in the 2023 TBT after falling out early in the 2022 tournament.

As of Thursday night, here is the depth chart for Boeheim’s Army:

Guards: Tyus Battle, DeAndre Kane, Dwight Buycks

Forwards/wings: Chris McCullough, Jimmy Boeheim

Centers: Paschal Chukwu

Given McCullough’s versatility to play either the four or five, Boeheim will either slide in as a small-ball four or soak up decent minutes for Boeheim’s Army at small forward. While he isn’t the most efficient outside shooter, he has enough on-the-ball creation to get his own shot up either around the basket or from the outside. With the speed and quickness of guards like Battle and company, Boeheim compliments Boeheim’s Army by providing some size and versatility to play up and down the positional ladder while giving the team a scoring option to go to against smaller matchups.

With six commitments down, that leaves three more spots left to go for this year’s team, which will host one of the regional portions of the TBT in late-July.

