Get to Know Your Orange Man: #81, TE Maximilian Mang

It’s time to start preparing for the upcoming Syracuse Orange football season. We’re going through the roster to take a look at each Syracuse player as we get ready for a critical season for the Orange.

Up next is….

Name: Maximillian Mang

Position: Tight End

Year: Junior

Height: 6’7”

Weight: 262 lbs.

Hometown: Nuthetal, Germany

High School: Leibniz-Gymnasium Potsdam

2022 stats: Appeared in all 13 games, starting two. Caught five passes for 31 yards and also contributed on special teams. Mainly used as a blocking TE.

2023 projections: We are hoping for greater Tight End usage this season after years of barely involving the position group. Oronde Gadsden is technically still listed as one but mostly lined up as a wide receiver in spring camp; that means Mang should reclaim his spot as the 1 and hopefully be in line for some targets in Jason Beck’s (pass?) first offense.

How’d he get here?: Mang committed to ‘Cuse after playing in Germany’s top American Football League for two seasons. Penn State, Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan, UMass, and Toledo were his other offers.

What’d recruiting sites say?: Three stars from 247Sports, two from Rivals and ESPN.

Money quote: Mang didn’t start playing football until he was 16, but it quickly became his passion.

“Three practices in, I really fell in love with it because I saw it was the ultimate team sport,” Mang said. “You need 11 guys who are really going to give it their all and work together to win games.”

Twitter feed: @mang_maximilian

Instagram feed: @mang_maximilian

Post of wonder: We agree Max, you need more targets.

Interesting nugget o’interest: The NFL played its first ever regular season game in Germany last year, with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beating the Seattle Seahawks 21-16. The game had hundreds of thousands trying to get tickets and ended up a massive success. With that level of interest, it could be a sign that more guys like Mang will pursue the sport professionally.

Let’s get a look at ya: TBT Mang’s high school days