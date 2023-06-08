Get to Know Your Syracuse Orange Man: #84, WR Nate Wellington

It’s time to start preparing for the upcoming Syracuse Orange football season. We’re going through the roster to take a look at each Syracuse player as we get ready for a critical season for the Orange.

Next up is...

Name: Nate Wellington

Position: Wide Receiver

Height: 5’10”

Weight: 188 lbs

Class: (Redshirt) Junior

Hometown: Skaneateles, N.Y.

High School: Skaneateles

2022 stats: Made two appearances for the Syracuse Orange, one as a wideout against Wagner, one on the hands team against Pitt. No stats recorded.

2022 projections: Not looking like Wellington will see much of the field this year again with the slot depth, but there’s always the special teams route, which could come in handy for him.

How’d he get here?: Came in as a PWO, had some looks from Merrimack and other FCS schools, but stayed home to wear Orange.

What’d recruiting sites say? No rating

Money quote: His high school coach, Joe Sindoni, apparently neighbor to former Syracuse coach Brian Ward at the time, had a lot to say about Nate and his visit in this Syracuse.com piece:

“Nate is the hardest-working, most dedicated kid I’ve ever coached,” Sindoni said. “There are some who have competed with him for that title, but I’ve never coached anybody that is more dedicated to being the best he can than Nate.”

Twitter feed: @natewelli

Instagram feed: @natewelli

Instagram/Twitter posts of wonder: Big retweet machine on twitter, but a shot of him with some of the wideouts after moving to 5-0 last season is a good look.

Interesting nugget o’interest: He was the Winner of the Al Vedder Scholarship, which is presented to the highest ranked high school scholar-athlete in the region.

Let’s get a look at ya: let’s drive down memory road to Skaneateles to see what he’s done