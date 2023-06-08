 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Syracuse track and field: two Orange athletes advance to NCAA Finals on Friday

Orange remain good at running and jumping over things

By Kevin M Wall
2023 NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track &amp; Field Championship Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

The Syracuse Orange men were on the track last night for the opening round of the 2023 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Austin.

Sophomore Kevin Robertson grabbed the 12th and final qualifying spot in the 3000m steeplechase with his 8:43.17. Robertson was 7th in the 2nd heat and grabbed the last spot in Friday’s final by 1.5 seconds. A strong performance for the first-time NCAA qualifier.

Jaheem Hayles turned in a season-best time of 13.48 seconds in the 110m hurdles to qualify in 8th place for the final. For the second-year in a row, Hayles has out-performed his NCAA seed position to make the finals, keeping the #HurdleCuse tradition going strong.

The final Syracuse competitor of the evening was Paul O’Donnell in the 10,000m run. In his final appearance for the Orange, O’Donnell finished in 17th place in a time of 29:41 as the race was won by Stanford’s Ky Robinson in 28:10. With his finish, O’Donnell earns Honorable Mention All-American honors and we wish him well in his post-Syracuse career.

Amanda Vestri will wrap up her storied Syracuse career tonight when she will compete in the women’s 10,000m at 10:08 PM and the men are back on Friday night.

