Get to Know Your Orange Man: #85, WR D’Marcus Adams

It’s time to start preparing for the upcoming Syracuse Orange football season. We’re going through the roster to take a look at each Syracuse player as we get ready for a critical season for the Orange.

Up next is…

Name: D’Marcus Adams

Position: Wide Receiver

Year: Redshirt Senior

Height: 6’0”

Weight: 176 lbs.

Hometown: Ormond Beach, FL

High School: Mainland

Previous Colleges: Florida State, FAU

2022 stats: Adams caught six passes for 180 yards and two touchdowns in nine games.

2023 projections: Based on spring camp, Adams could become the new primary deep threat for the Orange passing attack. While Damien Alford held that position last season, Adams outpaced him in practice reps and won some 50/50 battles against SU’s top corners. Expect the senior to be lined up outside for some deep shots this fall.

How’d he get here?: Adams first picked the Seminoles out of high school, but after not seeing any action there in two seasons, he transferred to Florida Atlantic. After breaking into the Owls’ lineup on special teams and then as a receiver, he again transferred, this time to SU, before the 2022 season.

What’d recruiting sites say?: Adams was a highly regarded high school prospect, earning four-star ratings from ESPN and Rivals, and three from 247Sports.

Money quote: Adams’s mother passed away when he was just 10 years old, but he continues to honor her memory while playing out his dreams.

“I think about her all the time... it just reminds me every day - you have a purpose, you really can be somebody, and I never really had that type of role model in my life, so I had to guide myself in that direction. Sometimes it gets hard, but I realize in the end it’s really bigger than me.”

Twitter feed: @D3era

Instagram feed: @zoom.1k

Post of wonder: From caption to action ⚡️

Interesting nugget o’interest: D’Marcus also has an exceptional track background. He had one of the country’s fastest 110-meter hurdles times (13.82) in his senior year of high school, and while at FSU in 2019, Adams finished 10th in the same event at the ACC Championships.

Let’s get a look at ya: Adams made two huge catches against Notre Dame last season, including a touchdown.