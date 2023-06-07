Get to Know Your Orange Man: #86 TE David Clement

It’s time to start preparing for the upcoming Syracuse Orange football season. We’re going through the roster to take a look at each Syracuse player as we get ready for a critical season for the Orange.

Up next is….

Name: David Clement

Position: Tight End

Year: Freshman

Height: 6’6”

Weight: 265 lbs

Hometown: Albany, NY

High School/Previous College: Christian Brothers Academy (New York)

2022 stats: Missed his senior year at high school due to a knee injury suffered in the preseason. However, Clement earned nods to the First Team All-Section II and First Team All-Times Union during his junior year with the following stats: 12 games, 16 catches, 18.7 yards per catch, and two touchdowns.

2023 projections: Clement’s athleticism and size make him an intriguing tight end prospect. He was on the field with the first team offense during the spring game and with First Team All-ACC tight end selection Oronde Gadsden back at WR, there is playing time open at the TE spot. He might not get much playing time this fall, but he could be an intriguing option for 2024.

How’d he get here?: Verbally committed to the Orange in March 2022 before signing an official letter of intent in December 2022. Also visited Boston College.

What’d recruiting sites say?: Three stars all around and 247sports ranked him as the sixth-best prospect in New York state.

Money quote: Clement is a big believer in what his potential can be with the Orange, and is definitely confident in his athleticism translating on the field.

“I think I can see myself succeeding at a high level like he did,” Clement said on The Juice on the Cuse Podcast. “I like to think of myself as well-rounded tight end who can block, catch, catch over somebody, catch in traffic, will block someone until they hit the turf.”

Twitter feed: @DavidClems88

Instagram feed: @david.clement1

Instagram/Twitter posts of wonder: You can’t get selfies like this if you’re 5’6 so for fans attending any meet and greets next August, look for the Tight End group when it comes to family photo time.

Interesting nugget o’interest: One notable CBA Albany alum is Joe Tessitore of ESPN and Holey Moley fame.

Let’s get a look at ya: