Boeheim’s Army: Paschal Chukwu commits to 2023 TBT roster

Boeheim’s Army on Tuesday announced a roster commitment for the second consecutive day, and it manifests in the form of the tallest Syracuse Orange men’s basketball player in program history (thus far).

Paschal Chukwu became the fifth commitment to this year’s edition of Boeheim’s Army and third Syracuse basketball alum to join the roster.

Chukwu, a seven-foot-two center, averaged 4.0 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 1.7 blocks per game across 111 total games with the Orange, 68 of which he started. Memorably peaking in the 2017-2018 season, where he averaged 2.7 blocks per game in 37 games, Chukwu served as the defensive anchor for a Syracuse team which went 23-14 overall and was a part of former Coach Jim Boeheim’s second-to-last run to the Sweet 16.

BREAKING!! Please welcome Paschal Chukwu to Boeheim’s Army!! The tallest player in Syracuse basketball history is back in Orange! At 7’2, Paschal is going to be a dominate force for us this summer! pic.twitter.com/j9hp3BtyBj — Boeheim's Army (@BoeheimsArmy) June 6, 2023

Chukwu will reunite with former Syracuse teammate Tyus Battle, who also announced his commitment to Boeheim’s Army alongside forward Chris McCullough. In addition, Boeheim’s Army received roster commitments from non-Syracuse basketball alumni DeAndre Kane and Dwight Buycks.

Similar to his past success with the Orange, Chukwu will look to use his size and shot-blocking to anchor the paint for Boeheim’s Army and he gives the team unthinkable length and wingspan alongside McCullough.

With five players now committed to the roster, Boeheim’s Army can add four more players to compete in the 2023 TBT. Boeheim’s Army will host one of the regional portions of the TBT in late-July at the Upstate Medical University War Memorial Arena.

