Syracuse men’s basketball schedules Colgate for November meeting

The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball program will host Colgate for a Nov. 14 meeting in the JMA Wireless Dome, the school announced on Tuesday. The two programs will meet for the 175th time.

Colgate will go for three straight victories against Syracuse for the first time since the early 1960s. Colgate has only won three straight (or more) against Syracuse at four junctures in the all-time series. The Orange own that series edge 127-47.

Colgate bested Syracuse 80-68 a season ago. The Orange had won 54 straight games against Colgate until 2021. In that time, the Raiders have won the Patriot League in three consecutive seasons, thus making it three straight NCAA Tournament appearances.

Tucker Richardson exhausted his eligibility but Colgate returns leading-rebounder and second-leading scorer Keegan Records for a fifth season after a withdrawal from the transfer portal.

Syracuse now has three known non-conference games scheduled at home on top of the Maui Invitational and Oregon at a neutral site in Sioux Falls, S.D. The ACC/SEC Challenge schedule has yet to be announced.

Full men’s basketball schedule to date:

Oct. 27: Deamon (exhibition), JMA Wireless Dome

Nov. 1: College of St. Rose (exhibition), JMA Wireless Dome

Nov. 6: New Hampshire, JMA Wireless Dome

Nov. 14: Colgate, JMA Wireless Dome

Nov. 20: Maui Jim Maui Invitational Lahaina Civic Center

Nov. 21: Maui Jim Maui Invitational Lahaina Civic Center

Nov. 22: Maui Jim Maui Invitational Lahaina Civic Center

Dec. 17: Oregon in Sioux Falls, S.D., Sanford Pentagon

Dec. 21: Niagara, JMA Wireless Dome