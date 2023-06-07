Syracuse football gets commitment from Class of 2024 DE David McMorris

The Syracuse Orange football program picked up another 2024 commit yesterday. Defensive end David McMorris from Gonzaga High in Washington, DC. committed after taking part in SU’s camp over the weekend.

McMorris is a 6’2” 255 lb. defensive end who has a 3-star rating from On3.com, where he’s listed as the 3rd-best recruit in DC and 46th best edge rusher in this class. He chose Syracuse over offers from Pitt, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, Boston College and West Virginia.

McMorris is the 2nd defensive end to commit this week following Tristen Graham’s verbal commitment and he’s the highest rated of the Syracuse 2024 commits according to On’s rankings.

Here’s the HUDL highlights: