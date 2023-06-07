Get to Know Your Orange Man: #87, WR Donovan Brown

It’s time to start preparing for the upcoming Syracuse Orange football season. We’re going through the roster to take a look at each Syracuse player as we get ready for a critical season for the Orange.

Next up is...

Name: Donovan Brown

Position: Wide Receiver

Year: Redshirt Freshman

Height: 6’1”

Weight: 179 lbs.

Hometown: Montgomery Village, MD.

High School: Quince Orchard

2022 stats: Appeared in five games (four regular season plus Pinstripe Bowl), not recording any offensive statistics. He did pick up a pair of tackles on special teams.

2023 projections: Donovan saw more reps in open sessions as spring training camp progressed, even getting in with the first stringers near the end. Coach Babers said Brown is one of the guys they consider to have really high upside. He won’t be with the 1s, but his explosive speed should get occasionally him on the field when Garrett Shrader or whoever is behind center needs to air the ball out.

How’d he get here?: ‘Cuse was the first offer on the table, and Brown turned down Vandy and Albany (FCS) to stick with the Orange.

What’d recruiting sites say?: Mixed opinions from the big four - Four stars from On3, three from 247Sports and ESPN, and two from Rivals.

Money quote: Brown was not lacking confidence when he first met an SU scout

“It’s already impossible to guard me,” Brown said. “I haven’t met anybody as of right now that can guard me. And when we put the pads on, it gets worse.”

Twitter feed: @kxngdono

Instagram feed: @heyydonoo

Post of wonder: Spring Training ft. Camp Tuddy

Interesting nugget o’interest: Brown won championships in multiple high school sports. His undefeated Quince Orchard football team took home Maryland’s 4A State Championship in 2021. Then in the spring of 2022, Brown took his talents to track and field 4A State Championship, collecting gold medals in the 200- and 400-meter dashes and bronze in the 100-meter dash.

Let’s get a look at ya: Hoping to see more of this while Donovan wears Orange