Get to Know Your Orange Man: #88, TE Steven Mahar, Jr.

It’s time to start preparing for the upcoming Syracuse Orange football season. We’re going through the roster to take a look at each Syracuse player as we get ready for a critical season for the Orange.

Up next is...

Name: Steven Mahar Jr.

Position: Tight end

Year: Sophomore

Height: 6’5”

Weight: 232 lbs.

Hometown: Rochester, N.Y.

High School: Aquinas Institute

2022 stats: Played in nine games last season, mostly on special teams.

2023 projections: It’s unclear if Jason Beck plans to use the tight ends in the passing game this fall, so everything here is just a guess. Mahar’s part of a group of players who seem to offer more as receivers than starter Max Mang. Will we see Mahar and others in red zone/short yardage sets?

How’d he get here?: Offers from Boston College, Indiana, Iowa State, Pitt, Rutgers and some others. He opted to remain close to home.

What’d recruiting sites say?: Three stars, all around, and everyone had him as a top-10 recruit in New York in the 2020 class.

Money quote: Mahar’s comment to his high school coach about preparing for the next level shows that he’s willing to do what it takes to help his team.

“At the next level, you can’t block, what was the point?” he said.

Twitter feed: @smahar_jr

Instagram feed: @stevenmaharr

Tweets/Instas of wonder: It’s practice but you can see how adding players with this size could make life easier for the Orange quarterbacks

Interesting nugget o’interest: With NIL here, it would seem fitting for Steven to partner with local lawyer William Mattar. “Hi, I’m Steven Mahar. Hurt in a car? Call William Mattar”. Just put our agency fee into the Lally Complex funding.

Let’s get a look at ya: High school tape and lots of it