Boeheim’s Army: Dwight Buycks commits to 2023 TBT roster

Boeheim’s Army on Monday landed a fourth commitment to its roster for the 2023 TBT Tournament, and it comes in the form of a former Syracuse Orange rival.

Dwight Buycks - a six-foot-three guard who played his college ball at Marquette will join the team and give Boeheim’s Army another scorer who can also hold up defensively along the perimeter.

He’s the second non-Syracuse basketball alumnus to commit to the Boeheim’s Army after the team landed De’Andre Kane, who played for the 2021 championship team and a four-time TBT champion overall.

Buycks brings TBT experience in his own right as a member of the 2020 winner team with the Golden Eagles, Marquette’s version of Boeheim’s Army.

A TBT Champion switching teams⁉️



Dwight Buycks has OFFICIALLY signed with @boeheimsarmy for TBT 2023!



Here’s what @DwightBuycks brings to the table pic.twitter.com/kfE7XKsJiH — TBT (@thetournament) June 5, 2023

During his two seasons in college with the Golden Eagles, Buycks averaged 7.7 points, 2.8 assists, and 1.1 steals per game while shooting 44% from the field and 36% from three. He was a productive spark plug as a senior in the 2010-2011 season, when Marquette knocked out Jim Boeheim and Syracuse in that year’s NCAA Tournament.

Buycks will look to bring his ball-handling, isolation scoring, and playmaking as a spark plug for this year’s team. In addition to Buycks and Kane, Boeheim’s Army also secured roster commitments from Syracuse basketball alumnus Chris McCullough and Tyus Battle.

️WE’RE ADDING MORE CHAMPIONSHIP EXPERIENCE



Boeheim’s Army fans, please welcome TBT Champion and absolute BALLER, Dwight Buycks, to the squad! @DwightBuycks is all in on helping us capture TBT championship #2



️Tickets to see the team in Syracuse: https://t.co/1j6E650a6H pic.twitter.com/6Zb5PQQfe9 — Boeheim's Army (@BoeheimsArmy) June 5, 2023

Boeheim’s Army kicks off the Syracuse Regional portion of the TBT in late-July at the Upstate Medical University War Memorial Arena in downtown.

Buycks’ commitment means Boeheim’s Army has landed four players to its roster for this year’s tournament, two of which are non-Syracuse alums. Who else would you like to see make the cut?