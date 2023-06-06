Syracuse men’s rowing: Orange finish 8th at IRA Regatta

The Syracuse Orange men’s rowing squad capped their season with an 8th place finish at the IRA Regatta over the weekend.

Syracuse was led by a 5th place finish by the Varsity 8 boat of Coxswain Bricen Nygaard, Arnaud Buard, Benjamin Dukes. Nicholas Kohl, Joe Willis, Lachlan Doust, Sam Hobson, Emory Sammons, and Isaac Evans. The Orange matched their 5th place finish from 2022 and their 2023 pre-race ranking. The California Golden Bears won the V8 competition and also captured The Ten Eyck Trophy for overall team champion defeating Washington and Yale.

The Syracuse 2V8 boat finished 3rd in the 2nd Final which means a 9th place overall finish for them. In the 3V8 race, the Orange were 2nd place in the 2nd Final for an 8th place finish in the nation. The final Syracuse boat was the V4 and they finished in 14th place, which meant that for the first time in program history, all four boats earned top 15 places.

The Orange will be heading across the Atlantic to compete in the Henley Regatta later this month, so be on the look out for some outstanding orange blazers.