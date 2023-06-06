Get to know your Orange man: #89 TE Dan Villari

Name: Dan Villari

Position: Tight End

Year: Redshirt Sophomore

Height: 6’4”

Weight: 237 lbs.

Hometown: Massapequa, NY

High School: Plainedge

2021 stats: Made seven appearances for the Orange last season playing mostly special teams. Caught one pass for 22 yards.

2022 projections: Villari could benefit from Oronde Gadsden’s move back to WR as he could see more snaps at the tight end position in passing sets. Syracuse’s coaches seem to love his athleticism so we’ll see if Jason Beck has some plans to use him this fall.

How’d he get here?: He was a late commit to Michigan choosing them over offers from Massachusetts, Buffalo, Albany and Fordham. He didn’t get a Syracuse Orange offer out of high school.

What’d recruiting sites say?: 3 stars from all sites and was considered the 10th best recruit in New York during his senior season.

Twitter feed: @dan2villari

Instagram feed: @danvillari_

Tweets of wonder: The slow burn of motivational social media posts should get all of you ready to run through some walls in September.

I done been through too much. when it’s my time , I’m never looking back. Those of you that been rocking with me since day 1 , stay patient with me — DV (@Dan2Villari) October 19, 2022

Interesting nugget o’interest: We told you last year that Dan was a high school contemporary of FTW Champion Hook and maybe this year we’ll get the Action Bronson theme after a Villari TD.