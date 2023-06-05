Disloyal Idiots Podcast: Basketball roster finalized

The Syracuse Orange news never stops, so we’re here to talk about it!

In this week’s edition of the Podcast, the guys talked about...

Judah Mintz is back! Instant reax and thoughts.

We break down Judah’s comments on the return and the new era of basketball at ‘Cuse.

What are the expectations for the Orange with Mintz returning to run point?

What we think the final roster minute distribution looks like and starting lineup on opening night.

These will be taking place every Sunday night at 8 PM ET, so feel free to join in the fun or wait until the following Monday morning for the re-watch above.