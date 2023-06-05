 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Disloyal Idiots Podcast: Basketball roster finalized

By Andrew Pregler
NCAA Basketball: Duke at Syracuse Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The Syracuse Orange news never stops, so we’re here to talk about it!

In this week’s edition of the Podcast, the guys talked about...

  • Judah Mintz is back! Instant reax and thoughts.
  • We break down Judah’s comments on the return and the new era of basketball at ‘Cuse.
  • What are the expectations for the Orange with Mintz returning to run point?
  • What we think the final roster minute distribution looks like and starting lineup on opening night.
