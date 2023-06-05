Get to Know Your Orange Man: #91 DL Jalil Smith

It’s time to start preparing for the upcoming Syracuse Orange football season. We’re going through the roster to take a look at each Syracuse player as we get ready for a critical season for the Orange.

Up next is...

Name: Jalil Smith

Position: Defensive Line

Year: Freshman

Height: 6’5”

Weight: 240 lbs.

Hometown: Brooklyn, NY

High School/Previous College: Abraham Lincoln High School

2022 stats: Smith produced 40 tackles, 17 tackles for loss and 11 sacks while serving as a team captain during his senior year at Abraham Lincoln High School.

2023 projections: Smith will enter this season as a young rookie who will need to get his feet wet, especially with bigger lineman in the ACC. Given his size and speed on the line, he could be a great long-term development piece for the Orange as he adjusts to the college game. The tools from high school clearly showed, and his work ethic has been well documented:

How’d he get here?: He committed to Syracuse in June 2022 over offers from Temple and Bowling Green.

What’d recruiting sites say?: Three stars from and On3 ranked Smith as the 11th-best prospect overall in New York State.

Money quote: When he committed Smith vowed he was going to put the work in.

“Just a hard worker,” Smith said. “I’m going to put my head down, work hard day in and day out in the classroom, outside of the classroom. Just someone who’s going to lead, put it out there and give it my all. From the home state, New York.”

Twitter feed: @iamfutureja_

Instagram feed: @iamfutureja_

Tweets/Instas of wonder: Here’s evidence of that work ethic in action

Coach G man, working on something special !! https://t.co/FhhKcr65nc — Jalil Smith ✞ ⑬ (@iamfutureja_) May 11, 2023

Interesting nugget o’interest: Among the notable alumni from Abraham Lincoln is one of the Syracuse broadcasting legends- Marv Albert.

Let’s get a look at ya: