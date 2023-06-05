Syracuse football lands Class of 2024 DE Tristen Graham

Dino Babers and the Syracuse Orange continue to build on the 2024 incoming class with a big addition from Delaware. Tristen Graham, On3’s number one Defensive End in Trevor Cooney’s home state, has verbally committed to Syracuse. He made the decision following an official visit to ‘Cuse on Friday.

BREAKING: 2024 Middletown (DE) High defensive end Tristen Graham (@TristenGraham4) has committed to Syracuse on his official visit, he tells @SyracuseOnFN. He chose the Orange over Michigan State, Coastal Carolina and others. https://t.co/pvQLMNTfUF — Mike McAllister (@McAllisterMike1) June 4, 2023

Graham, a three-star prospect, plays for Middletown High School. He won a state championship alongside new Syracuse QB Braden Davis in 2021. The 6’3”, 245 lbs. rising senior chose the Orange over offers from Michigan State, Temple, Buffalo, Old Dominion, Coastal Carolina, and Delaware State.

Tristen brings the 2024 signing class up to four players. Trashon and Travon Dye, brothers who have both played running back and linebacker in high school, committed in March; OT Noah Rosahac did the same in April. They are all consensus three-star prospects.

Local CBA product Syair Torrence was originally the first commit of the class, but he recently rescinded on that. He visited Rutgers on Friday and will go to Michigan State this week before taking another official visit to SU on the 16th.

Here’s a look at the latest film on Graham: