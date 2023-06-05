Get to Know Your Orange Man: #90 DL Terry Lockett

It’s time to start preparing for the upcoming Syracuse Orange football season. We’re going through the roster to take a look at each Syracuse player as we get ready for a critical season for the Orange.

Up next is….

Name: Terry Lockett

Position: Defensive Line

Year: Sophomore

Height: 6’3”

Weight: 270 lbs.

Hometown: Springfield, Mass.

High school: Springfield Central

2022 stats: Lockett was a mainstay on the defensive line for the first four games of the season before suffering a season-ending lower-body injury against Virginia. He racked up eight tackles in his limited action

2023 projections: Assuming Lockett is healthy, he should slot right back into the two-deep at the very minimum. If he’s fully recovered, it’s hard to argue against him joining the starting lineup full time. His big frame is exactly what Syracuse needs to draw attention away from the linebackers.

How’d he get here?: Lockett only had four offers, but one of them was from Michigan. UMass and Buffalo also vyed for Lockett’s services.

What’d recruiting sites say?: Three stars all-around.

Money quote: Lockett took a positive view after his season-ending injury.

Thank you to everyone who is by my side and keeping my head high through this journey. All though this is something I was not expecting or wanted to happen , I know that GOD has a reason and a plan for me “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me Philippians 4:13 https://t.co/5MhaSKsYCh — Terry Lockett (@terrylockett7) September 26, 2022

Twitter feed: @terrylockett7

Instagram feed: @terrylockett_90

Tweets/Instas of wonder: That’s actually some pretty sick NIL merch.

New merch is out Click link in my bio to help support me as we get closer to the season‼️Thank you to everyone who supports https://t.co/rmSwEeXucy — Terry Lockett (@terrylockett7) August 16, 2022

Interesting nugget o’interest: Five players from Lockett’s high school are currently in the ACC, including Syracuse teammate Jayden Bass.

Let’s get a look at ya: I’ll say the highlights are pretty good for four games.