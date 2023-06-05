 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Get to Know Your Orange Man: #90 DL Terry Lockett

A potential starter looks to return from injury

By Christian De Guzman
/ new
Purdue v Syracuse Photo by Bryan Bennett/Getty Images

It’s time to start preparing for the upcoming Syracuse Orange football season. We’re going through the roster to take a look at each Syracuse player as we get ready for a critical season for the Orange.

Up next is….

Name: Terry Lockett

Position: Defensive Line

Year: Sophomore

Height: 6’3”

Weight: 270 lbs.

Hometown: Springfield, Mass.

High school: Springfield Central

2022 stats: Lockett was a mainstay on the defensive line for the first four games of the season before suffering a season-ending lower-body injury against Virginia. He racked up eight tackles in his limited action

2023 projections: Assuming Lockett is healthy, he should slot right back into the two-deep at the very minimum. If he’s fully recovered, it’s hard to argue against him joining the starting lineup full time. His big frame is exactly what Syracuse needs to draw attention away from the linebackers.

How’d he get here?: Lockett only had four offers, but one of them was from Michigan. UMass and Buffalo also vyed for Lockett’s services.

What’d recruiting sites say?: Three stars all-around.

Money quote: Lockett took a positive view after his season-ending injury.

Twitter feed: @terrylockett7

Instagram feed: @terrylockett_90

Tweets/Instas of wonder: That’s actually some pretty sick NIL merch.

Interesting nugget o’interest: Five players from Lockett’s high school are currently in the ACC, including Syracuse teammate Jayden Bass.

Let’s get a look at ya: I’ll say the highlights are pretty good for four games.

Next Up In Syracuse Football

Loading comments...