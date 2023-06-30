Get to Know Your Orange Man: #32 DB Gregory Delaine

It’s time to start preparing for the upcoming Syracuse Orange football season. We’re going through the roster to take a look at each Syracuse player as we get ready for a critical season for the Orange.

Up next is….

Name: Gregory Delaine

Position: Cornerback

Year: Redshirt freshman

Height: 6’0

Weight: 172 lbs

Hometown: Fort Myers, Fla.

High School: Fort Myers

2022 stats: Took a redshirt year.

2023 projections: The Orange are equipped with a slew of defensive backs to fill the holes left by Deuce Chestnut and Garrett Williams. With injuries common at the position in recent years for SU, expect Delaine to compete for a spot on the two-deep.

How’d he get here?: Originally committed to Georgia Tech, Delaine changed his mind and signed with Syracuse in February of his senior year. He also had offers from Coastal Carolina, Iowa State, Mississippi State, Toledo, UCF and Utah.

What’d recruiting sites say?: Four stars from ESPN, three from 247 Sports and Rivals.

Money quote: After decommitting from the Yellow Jackets, Delaine reached out to former ‘Cuse cornerbacks coach Chip West, who made Greg feel right at home.

“All of the schools I went to, they were great coaches. But there was something about Syracuse that had something about them that made me just love it.”

Twitter feed: @delaine_gregory

Instagram feed: @gdelaine_

Instagram/Twitter posts of wonder: He might not have played last year, but Delaine looked sharp in SU’s dark blue threads.

Interesting nugget o’interest: Delaine is the first Orange man recruit from Fort Myers since at least 2000, according to 247 Sports.

Let’s get a look at ya: ‘Cuse football made a savage hype video for their new corner prior to last season.