Get to Know Your Orange Man: #31 LB Yosuke Sugano

It’s time to start preparing for the upcoming Syracuse Orange football season. We’re going through the roster to take a look at each Syracuse player as we get ready for a critical season for the Orange.

Up next is….

Name: Yosuke Sugano

Position: Linebacker

Year: Redshirt Senior

Height: 5’10”

Weight: 212 lbs.

Hometown: Akashi, Japan

High School: Greenville (PA)

Previous College: Saint Francis

2022 stats: Appeared in just one game for the Orange and did not record any statistics.

2023 projections: Linebackers were at a premium in the spring, when Rocky Long ran a 4-2-5 defense instead of his trademark 3-3-5. We’re sure he would rather stick with what he’s best at, even if it means dipping deep into the reserves. Yosuke is likely still behind many of the younger guys on the roster; regardless, Dino Babers will likely find a way to get him some snaps in his last collegiate season.

How’d he get here?: Started off at Greenville (PA) High School, then played for Saint Francis before coming to Syracuse as a player walk-on graduate transfer before the 2022 season.

What’d recruiting sites say?: Nothing on the major recruitment outlets.

Money quote: Sugano is a big player who possesses an even bigger heart.

“This program focuses on how to create the environment where humans want to study, which is the study of how to increase human motivation,” Sugano said. “My dream after my football career is over is to contribute to developing Japanese football by becoming a football coach.”

Post of wonder: Stories like these are exactly why we love college football:

Interesting nugget o’interest: Sugano’s dream is to become the first Japanese in the NFL. We are all behind this dream turning into a reality. Also, Sugano partly joined the Orange thanks to a close connection with former defensive coordinator Tony White, who Sugano said had playing and coaching experience in Japan.

Let’s get a look at ya: Take a look at the tape from Saint Francis, where he tallied 34 tackles and four sacks: