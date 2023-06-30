Otto becomes 1st ACC mascot to enter the Mascot Hall of Fame

Last week we told you that Syracuse Orange mascot Otto had been selected for the Mascot Hall of Fame Class of 2023 along with Slugger the Seadog.

Excited to be inducted alongside @TheOttoOrange!!! You can’t beat this duo! #bestfriends pic.twitter.com/M9D7eotWza — Slugger The Sea Dog (@Slugger_SeaDog) June 25, 2023

We’re back this week because TNIAAM readers wanted to know a bit more about the honor so we had our people reach out to Otto’s people and this is what we learned.

Voting

The Mascot Hall of Fame executive committee/board evaluated and counted the fan vote, member vote and their analysis of the mascot’s character, unique qualities and impact. There’s a very specific process and criteria.

Here’s a little more about the process used to select the inductees.

INDUCTION DAY:

Otto will be inducted on Saturday August 12th at the MHOF in Whiting, Indiana. We’ve learned that a number of alumni Ottos (maybe even one you’ve seen around here) will be in attendance. There will be an ESPN personality hosting the event (we cast our vote for Jeff Passan for one very clear reason)

The induction will be a family-friendly event with a number of mascots in attendance, which could be enjoyable or scary if you suffer from masklophobia.

Otto becomes the 9th NCAA Division I mascot to be inducted joining YouDee (Delaware), Smokey (Tennessee), Nittany Lion (Penn State), Lil’ Red (Nebraska), Bucky Badger (Wisconsin), Brutus Buckeye (Ohio State), Big Red (Western Kentucky), and Aubie (Auburn).

Oh what’s that- Otto is the 1st ACC mascot to be inducted. Take that Blue Devil and Rameses. Acknowledge your true champion Sebastian. There is clearly one elite mascot in the ACC and that the O to the T to the T to the O!

Thank you to Otto’s representatives for giving us some more details on this great achievement.

If you’d like to recognize this achievement with a donation to the Otto Fund just click that link which goes direct to the Mascot Fund....and the next time you see an ACC mascot, remind them which mascot is the ACC GOAT.