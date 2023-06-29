Get to Know Your Orange Man: #33, RB Mario Escobar Jr.

It’s time to start preparing for the upcoming Syracuse Orange football season. We’re going through the roster to take a look at each Syracuse player as we get ready for a critical season for the Orange.

Up next is….

Name: Mario Escobar

Position: Running Back

Year: Redshirt Sophomore

Height: 5’9”’

Weight: 188 lbs.

Hometown: Melville, NY

High School: St. Anthony’s

2022 stats: Played on special teams for the final 11 games of the season, including as a kick returner.

2023 projections: The RB situation is murky all of a sudden, but that doesn’t mean Mario will have a clear path to offensive snaps. Even if LeQuint Allen’s suspension stands, Juwaun Price and JUCO transfer Deston Hawkins are both more likely candidates to start.

How’d he get here?: Had interest from most of the Ivy League programs, as well as Sacred Heart, but instead chose a Syracuse education along with a walk-on opportunity.

What’d recruiting sites say?: No rankings

Twitter feed: @MARIO_ESCOBARJR

Instagram feed: @marioescobarjrr

Post of wonder: Mario had this great return in the Wake Forest game

Interesting nugget o’interest: In addition to having a brother, Joshua, who also walked-on the SU football team, Mario was part of the St. Anthony’s league championship team in 2018.

Let’s get a look at ya: Ankles and Tackles were both broken here