Syracuse Orange finish 45th in Director’s Cup standings

The 2022-23 Syracuse Orange athletic year has come to an end and overall it was a stronger year than the last few for the Orange.

Syracuse finishes 45th in the Director’s Cup Standings after compiling 559.5 points to finish behind the Maryland Terrapins and just ahead of the Baylor Bears. Once again the Stanford Cardinal were the overall winner as they edged out the Texas Longhorns by 42 points.

The Orange were 9th among ACC schools this year. Virginia (4th) was the top ACC school and they were joined in the top 20 by North Carolina (8th), Duke (16th), Florida State (17th), NC State (19th) and Notre Dame (20th).

Syracuse finished ahead of Miami (49th), Clemson (51st), Pitt (52nd), Virginia Tech (55th) , Georgia Tech (78th) and Boston College (105th). The highest point scorers of the year for the Orange were men’s soccer and women’s lacrosse. Without any points from basketball or men’s lacrosse, Syracuse was still able to jump up from last year’s 72nd place finish.

The ACC led all conferences with nine NCAA team titles in 2022-23 and we’ll see if they can hit double-digits in 2023-24.