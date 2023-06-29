Get to Know Your Orange Man: #33 LB Ryan Dolan

It’s time to start preparing for the upcoming Syracuse Orange football season. We’re going through the roster to take a look at each Syracuse player as we get ready for a critical season for the Orange.

Up next is….

Name: Ryan Dolan

Position: Linebacker

Year: Redshirt Sophomore

Height: 6’0”

Weight: 222 lbs.

Hometown: Novato, CA

High School: Marin Catholic

2022 stats: Dolan mainly played on special teams, appearing in 11 games.

2023 projections: With Syracuse’s 3-3-5 defense, there will always be a need for linebacker depth in that scheme. Dolan has played few reps defensively, and with the current roster, it’s hard to see him make a jump into a larger role. He should once again see snaps on special teams this fall.

How’d he get here?: Dolan came in as a preferred walk-on for Syracuse, but he did receive interest from programs like Fordham, Lehigh, and Iowa.

What’d recruiting sites say?: Nothing from the major outlets.

Money quote: It came down to the wire, but you have to like Dolan’s last-minute decision to join the Orange.

“Syracuse was probably the last school on my list (to visit),” Dolan said. “It was just a blessing that they see me as being worthy of being part of the program.”

Twitter feed: @ryan_dolan44

Instagram feed: @ryando1an

Twitter posts of wonder: Dolan seems like a loyal 49ers fan, but he did rep some gear for one New York team during the Bowl trip to the Bronx in December.

Interesting nugget o’interest: Dolan continues a family football legacy after his father, Mark, played for Lehigh University.

Let’s get a look at ya: Here’s some of the film from northern Cali: