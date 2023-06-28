Get to Know Your Orange Man: #35 WR Kyle Acker

It’s time to start preparing for the upcoming Syracuse Orange football season. We’re going through the roster to take a look at each Syracuse player as we get ready for a critical season for the Orange.

Up next is….

Name: Kyle Acker

Position: Wide Receiver

Year: Redshirt Sophomore

Height: 5’11”

Weight: 167 lbs.

Hometown: Ballston Lake, N.Y.

High school: Shenendehowa/IMG Academy

2022 stats: Didn’t play in any games.

2023 projections: There are a ton of wideouts ahead of Acker on the depth chart, so if anything, he’ll most likely appear on special teams.

How’d he get here?: Acker joined the program after a post-grad prep year at IMG Academy in 2021.

What’d recruiting sites say?: Not ranked by the major recruiting sites

Money quote: If it snows during Syracuse’s November trip to Yankee Stadium to play Pitt, the Orange will have someone experienced playing in the elements.

“The first half took really long. The second half flew by but I think we were getting used to playing in the snow in the first half,” said Shen’s Kyle Acker on the adjustments made due to the weather.

Twitter feed: @Kacker221

Instagram feed: @kacker22

Tweets/Instas of wonder: In stark contrast to the normal upstate New York weather and landscape:

Interesting nugget o’interest: Kyle’s older brother, Corey, played football at Northwestern.

Let’s get a look at ya: Some game highlights from Acker’s time at IMG Academy: