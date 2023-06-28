Disloyal Idiots Podcast: The LeQuint Allen Situation

The Syracuse Orange have been relatively quiet, but not anymore. Following the latest news surrounding LeQuint Allen, the Disloyal Idiots podcast fired back up to talk the latest around the situation and what comes next for Syracuse football. Christian and Steve are joined by Dom in this latest episode:

If you haven’t yet, please subscribe to Disloyal Idiots:

You Missed It! Recent Disloyal Idiots episodes:

Once the Syracuse regular season kicks back up into full gear, join us on twitch.tv/disloyalidiots on Sundays at 8:00 pm ET as we talk all things Syracuse Athletics!