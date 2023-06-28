Syracuse men’s basketball: transfer guard Kyle Cuffe Jr. has broken hand

After a whirlwind offseason for Syracuse Orange men’s basketball, it’s been quiet during the past month. That unfortunately changed with the news that new addition Kyle Cuffe Jr. broke his right hand and will miss some practice over the summer.

A Syracuse.com report states that Head Coach Adrian Autry hopes to have Cuffe back to doing basketball activities by the end of July. With that timetable, he could be ready to go by the time games start. Autry did not share how or when Cuffe suffered the injury.

Cuffe spent two seasons with the Kansas Jayhawks, redshirting one and sitting out the bulk of the other with a torn MCL and PCL. His past injuries were a concern coming in (and are partially why he was overlooked elsewhere), but his potential to be a two-way option in the guard rotation remains.

Before officially joining the Orange, Cuffe already had connections to the program. He attended SU’s Elite Camp in high school and also played alongside fellow transfer J.J. Starling.

While Starling and Judah Mintz should be the starting duo in the backcourt, we hope to see Cuffe recover in time to make his own impact in the first of three remaining years of eligibility.