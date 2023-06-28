Syracuse football: looking at the running backs on the roster

The Syracuse Orange offseason got more unexpected turmoil with the news of LeQuint Allen’s suspension.

Syracuse is now looking at a pivotal season without the presumed starter at running back, so what options are behind Allen? Syracuse.com took a look but they missed one incoming player, and it could be an intriguing reinforcement.

The presumed next man up is Juwaun Price who transferred to Syracuse from New Mexico State after the 2021 season. Price only had eight carries for 39 yards for the Orange, but back in 2021 he had 135 carries for 693 yards (5.13 ypc) and 10 touchdowns for the Aggies. He also added 26 receptions for 181 receiving yards.

The player not mentioned in the linked article was JUCO transfer Deston Hawkins. He’s a 6’1 210 lb running back from Foothill College. 247 had him as the 5th ranked JUCO running back after he carried 137 times for 1,164 yards and 18 touchdowns.

These two players along with freshman Ike Daniels and Muwaffaq Parkman would get more opportunities if Allen isn’t reinstated in time for camp. Daniels seemed like the higher-rated recruit, but he was on the sideline in the spring game while Parkman handled some carries with the 3rd-string offense. Behind them are walk-ons Mario and Josh Escobar, who would provide practice depth and contribute on special teams.

One other possibility still exists for the Orange to add to the position before August. Graduate transfers can enter the portal at any point and if Syracuse is without a clear starter, they could become an attractive option for a player looking to make an impact.

Are there any of those players out there a month before camp? That’s hard to know, but with the extra COVID year still in play, there just might be.

Clearly the best option for Syracuse is to get Allen back and eligible to play this fall, but if that doesn’t happen, the Orange will have to find a way to adapt to the hand they’ve been dealt.